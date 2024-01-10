NBT Bank N A NY Makes New $368,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $472.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $502.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

