Needham & Company LLC Increases Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $73.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENOV. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Enovis stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Enovis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enovis by 902.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

