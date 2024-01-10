Needham & Company LLC Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $41.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RXST. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

RxSight stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,317,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,775 over the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RxSight by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RxSight by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

