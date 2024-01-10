Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 420.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DZS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $1.73 on Monday. DZS has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $53.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in DZS by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 853,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 552,866 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in DZS by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 349,773 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in DZS by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 275,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DZS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 158,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

