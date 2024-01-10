NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Up 5.4%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 36,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 232,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 112.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

