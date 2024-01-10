Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Will Danaher stock hit new highs in 2024?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 health care stocks off to strong starts in 2024
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.