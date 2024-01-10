Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

