New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NFE opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.