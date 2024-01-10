New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 24.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 556,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 18.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,027,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 157,493 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in New Gold by 99.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 155,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in New Gold by 122.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

