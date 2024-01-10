New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of J. M. Smucker worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,174,000 after acquiring an additional 812,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $161.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.08.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

