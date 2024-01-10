NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $18,362,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after acquiring an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NMI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 333.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 351,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

