North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 13,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 149,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 18,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

