North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,313 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.34.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.47. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $127.15 and a one year high of $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,955 shares of company stock valued at $237,277,843. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.