North Star Asset Management Inc. Takes $245,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Generac by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Generac by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Generac by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

