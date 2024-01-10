Northann (NYSE:NCL) versus Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Head-To-Head Survey

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) and Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northann and Berry Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northann alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group 4.81% 27.56% 5.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $10.59 million 2.04 N/A N/A N/A Berry Global Group $12.66 billion 0.61 $609.00 million $5.00 13.30

This table compares Northann and Berry Global Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northann and Berry Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry Global Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

Berry Global Group has a consensus target price of $75.09, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Northann.

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Northann on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

(Get Free Report)

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment provides containers and pails, foodservice products, closures, bottles and prescription vials, and tubes. The Engineered Materials segment offers stretch and shrink, converter, food and consumer, and agriculture films, as well as institutional can liners and retail bags. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment provides healthcare, hygiene, specialties, and tapes. Berry Global Group, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force of professionals and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Northann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.