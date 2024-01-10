NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.13. 240,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,089,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

