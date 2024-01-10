NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime
