Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

NYSE:OXY opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

