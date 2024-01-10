OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 852.18% and a negative return on equity of 316.30%. Research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

