Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 487 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.98. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

