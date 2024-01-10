Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

NYSE OSK opened at $106.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after acquiring an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

