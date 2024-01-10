OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OSI Systems by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $14,375,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

