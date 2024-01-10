Osisko Mining (OBNNF) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Osisko Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26% Osisko Mining Competitors -29.92% -4.44% -0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Mining Competitors 735 3211 4004 102 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings for Osisko Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 263.77%. Given Osisko Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A -$4.49 million 4.55 Osisko Mining Competitors $3.81 billion -$26.49 million 12.60

Osisko Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Osisko Mining. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Osisko Mining rivals beat Osisko Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

