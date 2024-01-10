Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $123,821,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 112.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,486,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.