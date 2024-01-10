Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,502 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 534,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,120,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

