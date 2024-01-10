Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,314 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.57.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

