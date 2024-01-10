Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Entegris by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $122.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.