Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

