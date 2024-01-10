Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $192.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.76.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,550 shares of company stock worth $8,005,641 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

