Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.4 %

SNY stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

