Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

SHEL stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

