Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $18.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

