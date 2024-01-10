Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $349.35 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $241.07 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.26.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.