Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

