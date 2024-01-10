Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $538.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

