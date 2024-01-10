Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 431 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $234.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average is $235.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.