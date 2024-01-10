Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 975 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average of $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

