Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $3.66 Million Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 90,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 134,764 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 90,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

