Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $457.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $297.12 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

