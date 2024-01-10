Patterson-UTI Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,193 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 3,482 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

