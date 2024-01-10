Paul A. Evangelista Acquires 15,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Evangelista purchased 15,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,897.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $14.18.
NB Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NB Bancorp
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Stock Average Calculator
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.