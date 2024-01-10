Paul A. Evangelista Acquires 15,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Evangelista purchased 15,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,897.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.