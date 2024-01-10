Paul T. Demzik Sells 1,568 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 241,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.