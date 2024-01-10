Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.17.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

