PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $476.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

