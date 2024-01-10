PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

