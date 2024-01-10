PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

PEP stock opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.