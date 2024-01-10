Peter Thomas Buys 120,000 Shares of Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Thomas bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$23,400.00 ($15,704.70).

Peter Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Thomas bought 19,589 shares of Decmil Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$4,015.75 ($2,695.13).

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Thomas acquired 50,000 shares of Decmil Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$10,100.00 ($6,778.52).

Decmil Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.47.

Decmil Group Company Profile

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.

