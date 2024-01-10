Philippe Santi Sells 1,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 731,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

