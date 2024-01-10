Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 828,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

