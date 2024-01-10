PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Up 11.1%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 135,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 33,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

PJX Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PJX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.