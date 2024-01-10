Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.99 and last traded at $51.99. Approximately 17,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 70,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $760.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,638,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

